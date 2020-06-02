Ixcoin (IXC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.01 Million

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Ixcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0477 or 0.00000500 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. Ixcoin has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $113.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ixcoin has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ixcoin alerts:

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ixcoin Profile

Ixcoin (IXC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 10th, 2011. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,115,923 coins. Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin . Ixcoin’s official website is www.ixcoin.net

Ixcoin Coin Trading

Ixcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, CoinExchange and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.