Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Shares Gap Down to $0.44

Shares of Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.44, but opened at $0.44. Jaguar Health shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 2,837,789 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.79.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 538.90% and a negative net margin of 755.26%. The business had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Jaguar Health Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jaguar Health stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 105,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.21% of Jaguar Health as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

