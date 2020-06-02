Jane Huang Sells 1,500 Shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.86, for a total transaction of $245,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 291,667 shares in the company, valued at $47,792,554.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jane Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Beigene alerts:

On Wednesday, April 29th, Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.30, for a total transaction of $243,450.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00.

Beigene stock traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.04. 177,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,983. Beigene Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $113.01 and a fifty-two week high of $210.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.85) by $0.15. Beigene had a negative net margin of 284.45% and a negative return on equity of 68.64%. The business had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Beigene Ltd will post -19.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BGNE shares. Macquarie raised shares of Beigene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Beigene in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.30 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Beigene from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Beigene by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beigene during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Beigene during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Beigene in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Beigene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.