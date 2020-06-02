Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Sold by Smart Money Group LLC

Smart Money Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,006 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises 4.3% of Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Smart Money Group LLC owned 0.44% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $6,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNLA. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNLA traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $49.99. 9,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,649. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.74 and a 200-day moving average of $49.71. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $50.50.

