Jarvis Network (JRT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $829,511.00

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last week, Jarvis Network has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $778,989.66 and approximately $829,511.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis Network token can now be bought for $0.0269 or 0.00000282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.95 or 0.02060472 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00180285 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00045775 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000170 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029046 BTC.

About Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

