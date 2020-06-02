Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ):

6/1/2020 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $160.00 to $169.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/30/2020 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/23/2020 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/14/2020 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/8/2020 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/6/2020 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $169.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $205.00 to $193.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $127.00 to $113.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $155.00 to $153.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $189.00 to $162.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $154.00 to $141.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/6/2020 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock.

JAZZ stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.02. 14,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,692. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.43. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a one year low of $86.88 and a one year high of $154.24. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $534.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Seamus Mulligan bought 50,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.31 per share, with a total value of $5,865,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,117,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,127,710.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Patricia Carr sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $61,302.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,807 shares of company stock valued at $408,866 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,170 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,488,000 after purchasing an additional 57,710 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,694,000 after acquiring an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $2,377,000. 361 Capital LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

