JD Coin Achieves Market Cap of $2.62 Million (JDC)

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last seven days, JD Coin has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. JD Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and $442,770.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JD Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001156 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.70 or 0.02054237 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00180155 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00045244 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000170 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00028838 BTC.

JD Coin Coin Profile

JD Coin’s genesis date was July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,807,135 coins. JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here . JD Coin’s official website is www.jdcoin.us

JD Coin Coin Trading

JD Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

