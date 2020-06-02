Jersey Electricity PLC (JEL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.80 on June 26th

Jersey Electricity PLC (LON:JEL) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share on Friday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JEL stock traded up GBX 5.20 ($0.07) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 487.20 ($6.41). 27 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412. Jersey Electricity has a twelve month low of GBX 410 ($5.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 488 ($6.42). The stock has a market capitalization of $56.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 453.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 452.31.

Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported GBX 25.95 ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Jersey Electricity will post 3519.9999533 EPS for the current year.

Jersey Electricity plc is a supplier of electricity. The Company is engaged in the generation and distribution of electricity, and jointly operates the Channel Islands Electricity Grid System with Guernsey Electricity Limited, importing power for both islands. Its segments include Energy, Building services, Retail, Property and Other.

