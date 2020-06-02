Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Director Sells $40,300.00 in Stock

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $40,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,513.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

KAMN traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $39.75. The stock had a trading volume of 218,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,596. Kaman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.38 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.90 and a 200-day moving average of $53.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $207.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaman Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KAMN. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Kaman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Kaman from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAMN. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,891,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,656,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,698,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman in the first quarter valued at about $5,439,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,603,000 after buying an additional 72,541 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

