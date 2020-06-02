Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) COO Andrew Craig Miller Sells 25,000 Shares

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 25,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $2,266,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,266,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew Craig Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 1st, Andrew Craig Miller sold 25,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $1,924,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Andrew Craig Miller sold 25,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $1,609,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.43. 226,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,578. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $152.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 145.80 and a current ratio of 145.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a PE ratio of -0.63.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. Research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,901,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,970,000 after buying an additional 1,903,322 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,885,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,061,000 after buying an additional 156,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 940,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,722,000 after buying an additional 320,218 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 319.4% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 901,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,878,000 after buying an additional 686,234 shares during the period. Finally, Partner Fund Management L.P. raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 602,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,396,000 after buying an additional 191,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

