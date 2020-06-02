Kind Ads Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $9.00 (KIND)

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Kind Ads Token has a total market capitalization of $35,157.99 and $9.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kind Ads Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kind Ads Token has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kind Ads Token Token Profile

KIND is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,223,693 tokens. The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kind Ads Token’s official website is kindads.io . Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kind Ads Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kind Ads Token directly using U.S. dollars.

