Komodo 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.80 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00006317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BarterDEX, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Crex24. In the last week, Komodo has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $75.13 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00542294 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00094353 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00062115 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000302 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000843 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001132 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 120,058,347 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BarterDEX, Upbit, CoinExchange, Crex24, Bitbns, Binance, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

