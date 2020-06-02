Komodo Trading Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00006663 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Bittrex, CoinExchange and BarterDEX. Komodo has a market capitalization of $76.27 million and approximately $4.22 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Komodo has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00540844 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00096962 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00064019 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000303 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000896 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001170 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 120,067,161 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Upbit, HitBTC, Crex24, Bittrex, BarterDEX, CoinExchange, Binance and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

