Krios (GIG) Market Capitalization Tops $3.10 Million

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 2nd. During the last week, Krios has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Krios token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. Krios has a market cap of $3.10 million and $3,300.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.92 or 0.02058757 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00180043 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00045618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000170 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029023 BTC.

Krios Token Profile

Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,762,377 tokens. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Krios

Krios can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

