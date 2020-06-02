L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LRLCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

Shares of LRLCY stock traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $58.50. 77,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.28. L OREAL CO/ADR has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $61.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37 and a beta of 0.55.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

