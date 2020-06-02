LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) Shares Gap Up to $1.20

LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.23, but opened at $1.20. LATAM Airlines Group shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 22,234,524 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LTM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered LATAM Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of LATAM Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LATAM Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.57.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.90.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The transportation company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. LATAM Airlines Group had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 1.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LATAM Airlines Group SA will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.0942 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. LATAM Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 929.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9,540 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

