LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Hits New 1-Year High at $127.08

LEG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:LEGIF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $127.08 and last traded at $126.95, with a volume of 395 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEGIF. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LEG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.01.

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

