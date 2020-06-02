Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Acquires Shares of 190,000 Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 190,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Opko Health by 742.0% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 105,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 92,754 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Opko Health by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 17,674 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Opko Health by 400.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 373,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 298,834 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Opko Health by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,440,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,710,000 after purchasing an additional 542,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Opko Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

OPK stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,416,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,172,116. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.25. Opko Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1.71.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $211.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.93 million. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 32.92%. Analysts expect that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $483,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,941,011.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,131,017 shares of company stock valued at $4,851,364. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

