Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Acquires Shares of 2,776 Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 54.3% in the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Paypal in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,415,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,978,530.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $9,086,250. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on shares of Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.76.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,815,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,197,446. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.58 and its 200 day moving average is $114.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $155.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.98 billion, a PE ratio of 98.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

