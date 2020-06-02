Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Buys Shares of 39,000 Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 39,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

In other Tutor Perini news, CFO Gary G. Smalley bought 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $273,050.00. Also, Director Raymond R. Oneglia bought 10,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $99,250.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 122,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,309.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 191,982 shares of company stock valued at $1,662,300 over the last 90 days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TPC traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.69. The company had a trading volume of 21,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,588. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $584.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.83. Tutor Perini Corp has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $19.48.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.31. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Corp will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

