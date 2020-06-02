Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Cuts Stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. reduced its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Linde were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 104,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 643.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 268,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $3,026,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $152.47 per share, with a total value of $304,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,952 shares in the company, valued at $30,791,621.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Franz Fehrenbach acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.72 per share, for a total transaction of $222,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,095.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $205.85. The stock had a trading volume of 54,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.25 and its 200-day moving average is $196.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $227.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Equities analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

