Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in General American Investors Company Inc (NYSE:GAM)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in shares of General American Investors Company Inc (NYSE:GAM) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in General American Investors by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in General American Investors by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in General American Investors by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in General American Investors by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in General American Investors by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAM stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.78. 6,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,127. General American Investors Company Inc has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $39.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average is $33.75.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invests in growth stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. General American Investors Company, Inc was founded in 1927 and is based in New York, New York.

