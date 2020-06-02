Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $184,000 Stock Holdings in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. trimmed its position in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned 0.08% of Greenlight Capital Re worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLRE. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 263,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 136,441 shares in the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 263,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 118,145 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Greenlight Capital Re in the 4th quarter valued at $866,000. Otter Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 179,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 79,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 127,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 58,240 shares in the last quarter. 47.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GLRE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

Shares of GLRE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.71. 11,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,468. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.40.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.04. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $118.07 million during the quarter.

Greenlight Capital Re Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

