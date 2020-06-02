Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $259,000 Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $435,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,383,000 after acquiring an additional 26,433 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 207,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMR traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.29. 73,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,621,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $78.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.79.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.20%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.13.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

