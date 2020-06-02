Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $279,000 Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. decreased its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 76.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNI. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 10,875,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $985,226,000 after purchasing an additional 112,878 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,263,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $657,441,000 after purchasing an additional 307,416 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $636,605,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,652,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $602,649,000 after purchasing an additional 110,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,154,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,708,000 after buying an additional 39,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

CNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $89.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.39.

Shares of CNI stock traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $87.66. The company had a trading volume of 17,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,247. The firm has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.76. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $96.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.4097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

