Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $297,000 Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lowered its position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 96.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 560,442 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 62,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 116,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Williams Companies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,311,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,539,214. Williams Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.99.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 161.62%.

In other news, Director William H. Spence purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,802 shares in the company, valued at $310,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Chandler purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $195,910.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 114,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,861.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 57,600 shares of company stock worth $863,913. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.53.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

