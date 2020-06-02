Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $419,000 Stock Position in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,421 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Mack Cali Realty were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Mack Cali Realty by 24.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 77,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 15,166 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,478,000 after buying an additional 98,230 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mack Cali Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Mack Cali Realty alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mack Cali Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE:CLI traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.33. 21,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,144. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.24. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $24.88.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.84). Mack Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 40.73%. The business had revenue of $82.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mack Cali Realty Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mack Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.