Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Invests $327,000 in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TECD. Water Island Capital LLC raised its stake in Tech Data by 334.1% in the first quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 922,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,663,000 after buying an additional 709,747 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tech Data in the fourth quarter worth about $58,667,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Tech Data in the fourth quarter worth about $55,438,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Tech Data by 1,017.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,269,000 after purchasing an additional 356,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tech Data during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,779,000. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECD traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.97. 13,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,419. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.38. Tech Data Corp has a 52-week low of $80.20 and a 52-week high of $151.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.84. Tech Data had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tech Data Corp will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TECD. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tech Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tech Data presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.50.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

