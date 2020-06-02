Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Invests $492,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,367,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,122,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,243,000 after acquiring an additional 280,607 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.08. The stock had a trading volume of 15,832,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,503,832. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.85. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

