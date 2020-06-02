Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. cut its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 92.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 159,092 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $205,000. Harspring Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 54.2% during the first quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 202,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 71,174 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 26.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 43.1% during the first quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 339,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,986,000 after buying an additional 102,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $114,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Macquarie cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ltd Macquarie sold 65,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $998,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MIC traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.06. 19,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,315. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.49. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $45.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $416.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.60 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 5.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Macquarie Infrastructure Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

