Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Makes New $219,000 Investment in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Caz Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 225.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 343,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,153,000 after acquiring an additional 237,629 shares in the last quarter. 29.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $394,910.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 130,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $14,719,162.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 746,211 shares of company stock worth $99,785,087 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZM traded up $4.72 on Tuesday, hitting $208.87. The stock had a trading volume of 21,783,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,749,172. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $181.50. The stock has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,552.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 337.88 and a beta of -1.58.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.25.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.