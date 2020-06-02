Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Purchases 21,000 Shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned about 0.23% of Fluidigm worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Fluidigm in the first quarter worth about $151,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Fluidigm in the first quarter worth about $24,188,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fluidigm by 5.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,371,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after buying an additional 75,301 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Fluidigm by 228.3% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 199,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 138,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Fluidigm by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

In other news, Director Samuel D. Colella purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $27,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 151,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,571.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicolas Barthelemy purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLDM traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $4.35. 48,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,068,514. Fluidigm Co. has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.19. The company has a market cap of $308.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.62 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLDM. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Fluidigm from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fluidigm presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Fluidigm Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.