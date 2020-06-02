Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 1,500 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in American Express were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 411,665 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $51,248,000 after purchasing an additional 79,575 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,755 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 12,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,700,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,217,836. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.48. The stock has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stephens reduced their target price on American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on American Express in a report on Sunday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.83.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

