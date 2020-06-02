Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 88,874 Shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. reduced its position in shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,409 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 88,874 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Sunrun worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,468 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,777 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

In other Sunrun news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 44,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $349,245.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,185 shares of company stock worth $2,063,775. 8.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sunrun from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.72.

NASDAQ:RUN traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.89, a PEG ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.91. Sunrun Inc has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.24 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 1.40%. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.