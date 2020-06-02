Levin Easterly Partners LLC Acquires 130,957 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Levin Easterly Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 926,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 130,957 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 3.5% of Levin Easterly Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Levin Easterly Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Lowe’s Companies worth $79,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,995 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares during the period. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,430,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOW. Wedbush boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Longbow Research lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.11.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.41. 4,057,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,536,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.67. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $131.40.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

