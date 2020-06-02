Levin Easterly Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Levin Easterly Partners LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 461.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the period. Levin Easterly Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,880,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,068,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,926 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,389,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,717,000 after buying an additional 14,952,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,136,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,459,000 after purchasing an additional 661,043 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,525,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,216,000 after purchasing an additional 793,836 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,680,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,153,000 after buying an additional 879,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.62. 2,019,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,070,854. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PM. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

