Levin Easterly Partners LLC Decreases Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Levin Easterly Partners LLC lowered its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,029,789 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 491,086 shares during the quarter. General Motors comprises 3.7% of Levin Easterly Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Levin Easterly Partners LLC owned 0.28% of General Motors worth $83,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 76.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 337.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien acquired 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $514,528.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,514.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on General Motors from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.12.

NYSE:GM traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.37. 6,358,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,492,589. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.37 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

