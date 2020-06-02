Levin Easterly Partners LLC Grows Holdings in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Levin Easterly Partners LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 758.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 131,405 shares during the period. Levin Easterly Partners LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 34,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on KKR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 26,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $699,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KKR traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,010,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,371. KKR & Co Inc has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $34.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -714.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.54.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.47 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a boost from KKR & Co Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.34%.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

