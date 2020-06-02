Levin Easterly Partners LLC Has $41.09 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Levin Easterly Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,195,255 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 353,027 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.8% of Levin Easterly Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Levin Easterly Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $41,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $2,140,195,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Comcast by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,026,230,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604,388 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,254,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $730,725,000 after acquiring an additional 11,968,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,713,763 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,193,475,000 after acquiring an additional 11,685,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,006,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822,230 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.62. 9,398,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,481,228. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.30. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. TD Securities lowered their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.81.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

