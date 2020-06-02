Levin Easterly Partners LLC Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Levin Easterly Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 252.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,295,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644,303 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 3.3% of Levin Easterly Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Levin Easterly Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $74,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 38.9% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,904,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,453,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $212.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.84.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

