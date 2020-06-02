Levin Easterly Partners LLC Invests $211,000 in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Levin Easterly Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 236.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

TIF stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.82. 891,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,980,763. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tiffany & Co. has a 52 week low of $78.60 and a 52 week high of $134.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

TIF has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tiffany & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.76.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

