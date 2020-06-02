Liberty Leaf (CNSX:LIB) Trading Up 20%

Shares of Liberty Leaf Holdings Ltd (CNSX:LIB) shot up 20% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 884,600 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Liberty Leaf Company Profile (CNSX:LIB)

Liberty Leaf Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of cannabis products in Canada. It also operates cannabis retail stores. The company was formerly known as Weststar Resources Corp. and changed its name to Liberty Leaf Holdings Ltd. in October 2016. Liberty Leaf Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Leaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Leaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.