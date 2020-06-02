LINKA Price Tops $0.0057 on Top Exchanges (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last week, LINKA has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. LINKA has a market cap of $3.95 million and $16,614.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINKA token can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00042943 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.47 or 0.04570536 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00054680 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00030695 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002649 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002101 BTC.

LINKA Token Profile

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a token. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

LINKA Token Trading

LINKA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

