LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Hits $0.0125

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $7.27 million and approximately $79,884.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps token can now be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Switcheo Network and Bancor Network. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 38.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002537 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,034,431,650 tokens and its circulating supply is 579,290,201 tokens. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

