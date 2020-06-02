Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) rose 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $10.13, approximately 129,647 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 157,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

LQDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $262.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average is $5.21.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Liquidia Technologies Inc will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liquidia Technologies news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc bought 79,250 shares of Liquidia Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.92 per share, with a total value of $389,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 175,573 shares of company stock worth $862,740 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Liquidia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Liquidia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 9,835 shares during the last quarter. 44.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

