LiteBitcoin (LBTC) Market Cap Reaches $5,503.48

LiteBitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 39.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. LiteBitcoin has a market capitalization of $5,503.48 and approximately $8.00 worth of LiteBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LiteBitcoin has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LiteBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About LiteBitcoin

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. LiteBitcoin’s total supply is 172,585,874 coins and its circulating supply is 28,940,333 coins. LiteBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Lite_Bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LiteBitcoin is www.lbtc.info

LiteBitcoin Coin Trading

LiteBitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiteBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

