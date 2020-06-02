Litecoin (LTC) Trading 7.2% Higher This Week

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and $3.31 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $45.51 or 0.00478745 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Litecoin

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 64,870,460 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

