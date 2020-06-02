Lition (LIT) Market Cap Hits $2.30 Million

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Lition token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0648 or 0.00000681 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Hotbit, IDEX and Dcoin. Lition has a market cap of $2.30 million and $3.40 million worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lition has traded up 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,516.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.84 or 0.02478199 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $247.97 or 0.02605669 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00478778 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00012568 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.19 or 0.00695486 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00072597 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00022925 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.24 or 0.00538429 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Lition

LIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins . Lition’s official website is www.lition.io . Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog

Lition Token Trading

Lition can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, ProBit Exchange, Bibox, Bilaxy and Dcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

