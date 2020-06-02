Loki Price Hits $0.40 on Top Exchanges (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00004156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Loki has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. Loki has a total market cap of $19.12 million and $80,793.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,550.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.48 or 0.02497195 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.77 or 0.02615395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00481942 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012462 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.53 or 0.00696660 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00073088 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00023087 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00540407 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Loki

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 48,162,335 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.