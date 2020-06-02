LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stake Boosted by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 44.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,061,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 630,173 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial comprises 6.7% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $112,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in LPL Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,289,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in LPL Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 279,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,801,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded LPL Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.30.

LPLA traded up $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.84. The company had a trading volume of 19,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,292. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.55. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $99.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 59.55%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.